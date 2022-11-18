Magpies are wary of peak Leek threat in FA Trophy, while Brig head to Ashton United

On paper, the Magpies look to have been handed a favourable draw having been pitted at home against Leek Town who are two divisions below them in the football pyramid.

However, the NPL West Division side are currently riding high in second spot in the table – just one point behind leaders Macclesfield.

They have won their past eight games in all competitions and could be a potential banana skin for the National League North side.

Chorley's Harvey Smith in action during last weekend's 2-0 win over Kettering Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Although respectful of the opposition, Magpies boss Andy Preece has pointed to his own team’s good form, particularly at home.

They are unbeaten in the league at Victory Park this season, winning their past four – and will certainly not be taking the challenge of Leek lightly.

"When you look at the draw against a team who are two divisions below – it looks a good draw,” said Preece.

"But when you look at Leek and see how well they are doing, I think they have only lost once in the league this season.

"They are a good side. I went to watch them a couple of weeks ago at Trafford. They have got some good young players but also have some experience.

"It’s going to be a lot tougher than what it probably looks like on paper, but we are at home and we’re in good form at home so we’ve got to be confident.”

As a mark of the respect Preece has for Leek, he is planning on fielding a full-strength squad and admits the Trophy is a big priority for his men this season.

"It’s a competition that we can do well in,” he added. “When I was manager of Northwich Victoria, we were in the Northern Premier League and we got to the semi-final one year.

"There always seems to be a team who does that – and we have seen National League North teams gets to the final in the past.

"It’s an opportunity for some money to be brought into the club and for the players there’s an opportunity to play at Wembley.”

Meanwhile, Bamber Bridge goalkeeper Felix Goddard has been tipped for a very bright future in the game.

The Brig No.1 has produced a string of impressive displays this season and was at it again at the weekend.

After a difficult couple of weeks, Jamie Milligan’s men bounced back in style with a 3-0 away win against Atherton Collieries.

However, they owed their victory in part to a superb penalty save by Goddard.

It is not the first time the 18-year-old Blackburn Rovers loanee has come to the rescue from the spot this season and skipper Macauley Wilson believes the youngster has a great career ahead of him.

"Felix has been brilliant,” said Wilson, whose side head to Ashton United this weekend. “He has been one of our most outstanding players so far this season.

