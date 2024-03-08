Magpies are targeting second successive win on their travels when they head to Hereford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Magpies were too strong for Bishop’s Stortford, winning 4-1 to cement their third spot in the National League North table.

Curiously, despite being imperious at home where they have won their past six league games, they had lost their previous three games on the road.

And things were not looking good for the Magpies when the hosts took an early lead on Tuesday night.

Chorley enjoyed a fine 4-1 win over Bishop's Stortford (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

However, they responded well to that setback to go in at the interval 2-1 ahead and then pulled away in the second half by scoring a further two goals without reply.

"We started the game really well,” said Preece. “But then we conceded almost the first time that they had been in our half.

"It then becomes a test of character. We have lost the last three away so our away form has not been great.

"We didn’t start the game well at our last away game at Brackley so you looking to see who will step up and to be fair, everybody stepped up.

"It was a good reaction. We went in 2-1 up and I think that took the sting out of Bishop’s Stortford.

"Second half, we pretty much controlled it and managed to finish the game off.”

This weekend, the Magpies are away again when they head to play-off rivals Hereford.

"It’s been a tough place for us to go in recent years,” he added.

"They have had a right go this year and you can see that by the players which they have brought in.

"They have backed the manager financially and were one of the favourites at the start of the season because of the calibre of players that they had brought in.

"They won on Tuesday against Peterborough Sports which is a great win as Peterborough are a tough side to play against.

"But we go there in a fantastic position – a point behind second-placed Scunthorpe with a game in hand.”