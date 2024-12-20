​Magpies are looking to snap poor run of results with victory over basement boys

​Chorley boss Andy Preece insists his team will respond and recover despite hitting their first real bump in the road this season.

​The Magpies slipped to sixth in the National League North at the weekend following their 1-0 loss at Hereford.

It was their third defeat in their previous four games – their poor run further exacerbated by the Bulls 1-0 win at home to Scarborough Athletic in midweek which saw them slip a further place to seventh.

However, just seven points separate the top seven teams and Preece expects his men to return to winning ways this weekend at bottom side Rushall Olympic.

Match action from Chorley's loss at Hereford last weekend (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The Walsall-based outfit have picked up just three wins and suffered 15 defeats from 21 games so far.

"We need to bounce back,” said Preece. “We’ll keep working, we’re realistic about the position that we are in.

"We are still right bang in there – a lot would swap positions with us.

"We need to hit a good run of form and if we do hit a good run of form, we are going to be right up there near the top of the league.

"It’s always a difficult one to judge – crowd wise – the last game before Christmas.

"But we know they will be right behind us

Having had to deal with a large injury list over the a number of weeks, Preece is starting to see some of his key players return to full fitness.

He will have key midfielder Mike Calveley back after he missed last weekend’s game through suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Scott Wilson, though, is expected to serve the third and final game of his suspension for being sent off for serious foul play in the 3-0 defeat against Curzon Ashton at Victory Park.