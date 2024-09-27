​Magpies are looking to shatter Moors’ imperious home record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Chorley face one of the stiffest tasks anywhere in the country this weekend as they bid to reach the final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

​The Magpies travel to Spennymoor Town – a team who have gone 16 games unbeaten at Brewery Field.

Indeed the last time, Town were beaten at home was in the first week of January – and a few days prior to that they lost 2-0 in front of their own fans to the Magpies on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since the festive and new year period, The Moors have proven to be unbeatable on their own patch.

Magpies defeated Mossley in last round of FA Cup 3-0 (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"We have obviously had some fantastic runs in the FA Cup and we would like to repeat that,” said Preece.

"It’s not going to be easy and we are going to have to do it the hard way.

"We had to go away to Mossley in the last round which was a tricky tie but this is at another level of difficulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are unbeaten in 16 at home which is an incredible record. I would have thought that the record is up there with anybody in the entire football pyramid.

"That’s a challenge for us but we went there last season and won, so records are there to be broken.”

Preece believes the hostile nature of Brewery Field gives the hosts a big advantage.

"It’s quite an intimidating atmosphere," said Preece. “The fans are really close to the pitch – they get behind their team. The pitch is also on a little bit of a slope although it’s a good surface.”

Preece will check on the fitness of Jack Sampson and Craig Hewitt, who both missed last weekend’s 3-3 draw at South Shields.