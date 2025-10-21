Magpies are left distraught after late goal agony as they look to bounce back against derby rivals

Chorley players are crestfallen after conceding a 97th minute winner at Buxton (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Boss Andy Preece revealed the Chorley dressing room was distraught following the final whistle of their match at Buxton on Saturday afternoon.

​The Magpies looked on course for all three points after George Pratt fired them into a 2-1 lead in the 80th minute.

Unfortunately, they were unable to hold on to their lead as Buxton scored twice to win the match courtesy of two goals in stoppage time.

To add insult to injury, the first of those late goals came via a hotly-disputed penalty from Luke Brennan, while the winner was bundled home by George Ward after the referee had intimated that time was up.

As it was, Preece admitted his team could only have themselves to blame for not managing the final few minutes of the match better.

It was doubly frustrating for the Magpies boss after watching his men produce one of their best away performances of the season.

Warren Clarke had brought the scores level at 1-1 six minutes into the second half after Max Bardell had given the hosts the lead at the interval.

"It’s our own doing,” Preece told ChorleyFC TV. “We are totally in control of the game – one of our best away performances in a long time.

"But we’ve let ourselves down in the last few minutes when all we had to do was clip the ball in behind Buxton, but we’ve given the ball away on the half-way line and they’ve countered and got a penalty."

Preece would not be drawn on the awarding of the penalty but was angry that the referee allowed play to continue for Buxton’s winner.

"It’s totally our fault because we’ve made two bad decisions but there’s a tiny bit where I question the referee’s decisions.”

Chorley have got a great opportunity to banish Saturday’s memory quickly when they take on derby rivals Southport at Haig Avenue this evening.

The Sandgrounders are bottom of the table, but Preece said: "It’s going to be another game. “I know that they have been playing better than their results suggest.

"It will be another tough ask but if we play like we did for 93 minutes at Buxton, we’ll be fine.”