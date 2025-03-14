​Magpies are in the Market for vital NL North play-off points

Boss ​Andy Preece insists his Chorley players will dust themselves down and go again this weekend as they continue their fight for promotion.

After the elation of Saturday’s brilliant 3-2 victory over Chester – who at the time led the National League North – the Magpies were brought back down to earth on Tuesday night.

They were beaten at fellow play-off rivals Curzon Ashton – a contest which saw the visitors strike both post and bar – before two late goals handed the hosts a flattering 3-0 win.

It means Preece’s men have slipped to sixth in the table – eight points shy of current league leaders Scunthorpe United.

Chorley striker Momodou Touray flicks the ball on against Curzon Ashton (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

With nine games of the normal season remaining, they remain firmly in play-off contention.

They will be looking to collect three points when they make the long trip to Suffolk tomorrow to face strugglers Needham Market.

The Marketmen sit in the relegation zone but are only two points from safety and they drew 1-1 Chester at the weekend.

“It’s a difficult trip,” Preece told Chorley FC TV. “The pitch there is difficult – it probably doesn’t suit them either.

“They are fighting for their lives and it will be a really tough game, no doubt about that.

“They are a very good footballing side and are sticking to their principles.

“I watched their game against Chester – they played really well and caused them a lot of problems.

“We have got to improve on the little bits of quality but in terms of the desire and commitment, we’ve got to keep showing that and if we do, then we’ll win more games than we lose.”