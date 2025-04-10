​Magpies are braced for huge end to campaign as they bid to secure play-off spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Four huge games stand between Chorley and a shot at winning promotion from the National League North.

​The Magpies prepare for the final few weeks of the season knowing that their hopes of achieving a place in the play-offs is firmly in their hands.

They sit in fifth spot, and actually moved up a position in the table on Tuesday night without playing following Curzon Ashton’s 3-0 defeat at home to Spennymoor Town.

That result saw the Moors, who sealed a trip to Wembley on Saturday when they defeated Rochdale on penalties to reach the FA Trophy final, move up to eighth in the table, just three points behind the Magpies.

Chorley boss Andy Preece knows his side have more to do to secure a play-off spot (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Indeed, only four points separate Chorley and their Good Friday opponents Buxton, who are down in ninth spot.

Much work is still to be done by Preece’s men, although their other three remaining fixtures are against teams in the lower reaches of the league, including this weekend’s visitors to Victory Park Marine.

The Mariners only have pride to play for as they are already safe from relegation following a fine unbeaten nine-match run.

That sequence came to an end last weekend when they were well beaten by Scarborough Athletic 4-1.

"They have had an unbelievable run of late,” said Preece. “They were struggling half-way through the season and were looking like they were in for a relegation battle.

"They have got themselves well clear and I am sure they will enjoy playing without that pressure.

"We know it will be a really difficult game but they all are. Every point you get is a good point.”