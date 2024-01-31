Magpies are back in play-offs after Ubaezuonu’s late strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the three points were enough to see the Magpies move back into the play-off positions in the National League North.

The Magpies struggled to get an early foothold in the game and found themselves a goal behind just before the 20-minute mark courtesy of an own-goal off Adam Blakeman.

The defender was very unlucky as the ball flicked off into the net off following an Alfreton corner.

Carlton Ubaezuonu fires home the winner (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

Chorley began to ramp up the pressure after going behind, Ubaezuonu fired over the crossbar before Harvey Smith unleashed an absolute rocket on the half-volley into the roof of the net to make it all square.

Smith's equaliser saw the momentum of the game turn in favour of Andy Preece's side and right on the stroke of half-time, Chorley got the rub of the green to take the lead.

The ball fell kindly into Jack Hazlehurst's path and he made no mistake in slotting it home to deliver the visitors a real sucker punch going in at the break.

Billy Heath's side came out after the restart with work to do but quickly found some fortune of their own to get back on level terms inside the opening five minutes of the second-half. Harry Perritt reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box and slot the ball past Chorley goalkeeper Max Dearnley.

A scrappy spell of play followed from both sides, neither able to create any chances of note before Chorley worked the ball well to win their first corners of the game after 75 minutes.

The first, taken by Blakeman was put behind to then be taken on the other side and following that, Carlton Ubaezounu found himself in the right place at the right time to power home after an initial goalmouth scramble inside the six-yard box.