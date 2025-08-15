Magpies are aiming to hit title favourites Chester hard on home turf

Chorley boss Andy Preece

Chorley boss Andy Preece can’t wait to smell the unique atmosphere of Victory Park for a competitive league fixture once again.

​The Magpies begin their National League North home campaign this weekend when they host north west rivals Chester.

After last weekend’s fantastic 3-2 victory over Darlington with 10 men, Preece is expecting Victory Park to be buzzing for the visit of the Seals.

He knows how important the home support will be to his team’s chances of having a successful campaign

"Chester take a really good following away from home so we want to make sure our fans make it intimidating and loud like they did last season,” said Preece.

"I think our home record was the joint best in the league last season so we gave our fans a lot of great experiences. It’s great to share that with them.

"We are going to need that again. We need them to come out in their numbers because they do make a difference.

"Our home form last season was the reason we got into the play-offs.”

Chester began the season with a 3-2 home success over Peterborough Sports and Preece added: “Peterborough are a strong side who always cause you problems so that was a really good result for Chester.

"They are one of the favourites, if not the favourites to get promoted.”

​Bamber Bridge will look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss at Rylands when they visit Cleethorpes Town this weekend.

Other fixtures – National League North: Scarborough Athletic v AFC Fylde, Southport v Bedford Town; FA Cup prelim: Longridge Town v Emley, Nantwich Town v Charnock Richard, Northallerton Town v Kendal Town; NPL Premier: Lancaster City v Hebburn Town; NPL West: Mossley v Clitheroe; NWCL Premier: Burscough v Litherland REMYCA, Euxton Villa v Barnoldswick; NWCL First Div N: Garstang v Fulwood Amts.