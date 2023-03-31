​Magpies always rise to the biggest of occasions

​The Magpies need a result tomorrow at Victory Park in order to keep their National League North play-off bid on track.

With just six games of their season left, Andy Preece’s men are clinging onto a top-seven spot despite an inconsistent spell of form since the turn of the year. In their 18 league games so far in 2023, they have picked up six wins, five defeats and seven draws.

However, the competitive and unpredictable nature of the division means the Magpies are still in a great position.

Matty Urwin saves a penalty earlier in the season (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

But any slips-up could see a host of teams below them take advantage and overhaul them. Scarborough Athletic – in the seventh and final play-off spot – are level on points with Chorley, but both Alfreton Town and Gloucester City are breathing down their necks.

Even Spennymoor Town, who are as far down as 13th in the table, will still fancy their chances of finishing in the top seven as they are six points behind Chorley with a game in hand.

And this weekend could not be much more difficult for the Magpies as they welcome second-placed King’s Lynn, who are still vying with leaders AFC Fylde for the league title.

They are five points behind the Coasters and so will head to Lancashire intent on returning with all three points.

Long-time servant Urwin – who is a veteran of several play-off campaigns in the past including the 2018 promotion-winning side – knows these are the type of games where, over the years, Chorley have risen to the occasion.

"I think that has been prevalent in my time at the club,” said Urwin. “We always seem to do better against the so-called bigger teams.

"The clubs who are higher up the league, we always tend to play well against them so hopefully that will be the case.

"Hopefully the lads can dig in and gear themselves up for these type of games.”