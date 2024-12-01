'Magnificent' Morecambe praised by assistant manager

By Derek Quinn
Published 1st Dec 2024, 13:05 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 13:06 BST

Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger praised the Shrimps’ spirit after they sealed a place in the FA Cup third round for a fourth time in five years.

The Shrimps booked their spot in Monday night’s draw with a 1-0 win over Bradford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Jordan Slew’s 82nd-minute strike settled matters against a Bradford team reduced to 10 men moments earlier when Neill Byrne was sent off for a push on the Morecambe forward.

Speaking after the Shrimps’ victory, Grainger said: “It was a perfect day really. A clean sheet at home and a win in front of our fans was all we could ask for and we are over the moon.

Morecambe booked their place in round three of the FA Cup Picture: Morecambe FCMorecambe booked their place in round three of the FA Cup Picture: Morecambe FC
“I thought we were magnificent. There was a lot at stake because every club wants to be in the third round of the FA Cup and we got there and fully deserved the win.

“There wasn’t a lot in the game and, to be able to watch the draw with us in the hat now, is exciting for us all.

“The lads were brilliant all over the park and there were so many top performances and we nullified them to very few chances. The spirit was amazing yet again.”

The win was Morecambe’s fourth in their last six matches across all competitions as they take their place in the last 64 of the cup, when Premier League and Championship clubs make their entrance.

It also netted them another £75,000 in prize money, making it £120,000 in the cup so far after victory at Worthing in round one.

