Ex-Luton Town star tipped for £10m move, Norwich City swoop for starlet striker
Luton Town are in for a busy summer, as they look to hold on to existing key players and invest in some new talent to continue the club's impressive progression in the Championship next season.
Adrian Forbes, the Hatters' professional player development manager, has been discussing the future of 20-year-old ace Josh Neufville, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Yeovil where he impressed by scoring five goals over the course of his time there.
Forbes revealed: “It’s one of those situations with Josh where if he’d stayed with me with the U21s, he’d have developed, but he wouldn’t have got the experience and education he’s had this season at Yeovil.
“To go and play National League football, week in week out, and do as well as he’s done, you know he can do that now. We know the answer, and it’s been really pleasing to see the impact he’s had on that Yeovil team.
“Josh has the two things that no-one can coach – power and pace – and he’s taken that from academy, development football playing against lads his own age, into a men’s league where points and livelihoods are at stake.
“So although his time there had ended prematurely (with an injury), and in a sad way, in the long run he’ll have gained so much from his time down at Yeovil.”
