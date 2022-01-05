Lostock Hall Juniors Football Club appealing for coaches and volunteers for girls' Weetabix Wildcats sessions
Lostock Hall Juniors Football Club is searching for coaches and volunteers aged over 17 to lead weekly Weetabix Wildcats sessions for girls.
The scheme has been designed to help girls play sport, build confidence and have fun. As well as coaches and volunteers to become coaches, there is availability for girls aged five to 11 to take part in the sessions at Lostock Hall Community Primary School, Linden Drive, on Thursdays from 5 - 6pm.
For further information about volunteering and coaching, please contact [email protected]
To enrol on Wildcats sessions, which cost £2 each, or request more details, send an email to [email protected]