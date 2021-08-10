Longridge Town record two contrasting results

Lee Ashcroft’s players got off the mark in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division with a 2-1 win at Skelmersdale United last Tuesday.

Having lost to Congleton Town in their opening league game, Ashcroft’s squad didn’t enjoy the best of starts in their second outing.

They fell behind in the 18th minute when the defence misjudged a ball over the top, enabling Daniel Mitchley to put the home side in front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft

Jordan Southworth and Moses Yoak saw efforts blocked in response before Town levelled with half-time nine minutes away.

Yoak’s through ball sent Jack Anderton through and he finished calmly to ensure the scores were level at 1-1 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half and Town were in front as good work from Scott Harries enabled Southworth to find the net.

Southworth and Anderton had attempts foiled by the home defence as Town sought the comfort of a third goal.

They almost had one late on as Conor Ready’s volley was cleared off the line but they were able to play out time and secure three points.

However, any hopes of emulating last year’s run to the FA Cup third qualifying round were dashed at the weekend.

Town exited the competition in the extra preliminary round after losing 2-1 to Northwich Victoria at the Mike Riding Ground.

Goals at the end of the first half and the start of the second did the damage, and saw the away side progress.

They took the lead moments before half-time when Ashley Dunn tapped in before Matthew Birchall made it 2-0 on 50 minutes.

Anderton pulled one back for Town in the 87th minute but it was too little too late on the day.