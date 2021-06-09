Longridge Town confirm Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers among their pre-season opponents

The club had already outlined a home game against Bolton Wanderers on July 10 (3pm) to commemorate the 25th anniversary in its current form.

It has now been revealed who else will form part of the build-up for Lee Ashcroft’s squad with the new NWCFL season starting on July 31.

Town will play 10 matches as part of their preparations for the new season, eight of them on home soil.

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft

They start at Coppull United on June 25 before hosting Fulwood Amateurs on July 1, both games at 7.45pm.

A trip to Carlisle City follows on July 3 (3pm), followed by another home game – this time against Garstang – on July 6 (7.45pm).

After the game with Bolton, Preston North End are the visitors on July 14, again starting at 7.45pm.

Lancaster City and Southport will also be making visits to the Mike Riding Ground on July 17 (3pm) and July 20 (7.45pm) respectively.

July 24 sees Bamber Bridge make the trip for what has been billed as ‘Melling 5 Day’.

It is dedicated towards raising money for former Town defender George Melling – who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease earlier this year – as well as the MND Association and the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience.

Pre-season is then rounded off with another home game on July 28 when Clitheroe are the visitors (7.45pm).

Ticket information and admission details for each game will be announced in due course, though matches are subject to change.