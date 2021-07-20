Longridge Town boss hopes fans turn out in force for fundraising match with Bamber Bridge

Town meet Bamber Bridge at the Mike Riding Ground (3pm) for a pre-season friendly dubbed as ‘Melling 5 Day’.

It sees two of Melling’s former clubs face each other, hoping to generate further money for the defender after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease earlier this year.

Money raised on the day will also go to the MND Association and the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience.

“That’s what the day’s all about and I just hope and pray there’s going to be lots of people there,” Ashcroft said.

“It’s terrible what George is going through but he’s a leader on and off the pitch, and I’m looking forward to the game for his sake.

“Hopefully we can get a four-figure crowd. That might sound a bit extreme but the money’s going to him and the other organisations, so the more people we can get in, the better.”

The roadmap out of lockdown had meant a maximum gate of 625 for the friendly against Bolton Wanderers 10 days ago.

However, the end of restrictions means Town can welcome an increased number of fans this weekend.

The hope is the more supporters who are in attendance, the greater the sum of money can be generated on the day.

“We’re back to having full attendances now and we want to get the word out,” Ashcroft said.

“George had a fantastic career for all the clubs he represented and it’s a terrible illness that he’s got.

“However, he’s in good spirits considering what he’s going through.

“He came to the Bolton game and, hopefully, people can give up two or three hours of their time on Saturday to come along and help raise some money.”