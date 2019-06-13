Liverpool's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: All the teams and all the dates!

The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures have been released, taking the exictement for the upcoming season up a notch as fans discover when their key clashes of the campaign will take place.
Here's Liverpool's fixture list for this season in full - calenders at the ready!
AUGUST
9 Norwich City h
17 Southampton a
24 Arsenal h
31 Burnley a
September
14 Newcastle United h
21 Chelsea a
28 Sheffield United a
October
5 Leicester City h
19 Manchester United a
26 Tottenham Hotspur h
November
2 Aston Villa a
9 Manchester City h
23 Crystal Palace a
30 Brighton h
December
4 Everton h
7 Bournemouth a
14 Watford h
21 West Ham United a
26 Leicester City a
28 WolveS h
January
1 Sheffield United h
11 Tottenham Hotspur a
18 Manchester United h
21 Wolverhampton a
February
1 Southampton h
8 Norwich City a
22 West Ham United h
29 Watford a
March
7 Bournemouth h
14 Everton a
21 Crystal Palace h
April
4 Manchester City a
11 Aston Villa h
18 Brighton a
25 Burnley h
May
2 Arsenal a
9 Chelsea h
17 Newcastle United a