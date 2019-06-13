Liverpool's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: All the teams and all the dates!

The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures have been released, taking the exictement for the upcoming season up a notch as fans discover when their key clashes of the campaign will take place.

Here's Liverpool's fixture list for this season in full - calenders at the ready!

AUGUST

9 Norwich City h

17 Southampton a

24 Arsenal h

31 Burnley a

September

14 Newcastle United h

21 Chelsea a

28 Sheffield United a

October

5 Leicester City h

19 Manchester United a

26 Tottenham Hotspur h

November

2 Aston Villa a

9 Manchester City h

23 Crystal Palace a

30 Brighton h

December

4 Everton h

7 Bournemouth a

14 Watford h

21 West Ham United a

26 Leicester City a

28 WolveS h

January

1 Sheffield United h

11 Tottenham Hotspur a

18 Manchester United h

21 Wolverhampton a

February

1 Southampton h

8 Norwich City a

22 West Ham United h

29 Watford a

March

7 Bournemouth h

14 Everton a

21 Crystal Palace h

April

4 Manchester City a

11 Aston Villa h

18 Brighton a

25 Burnley h

May

2 Arsenal a

9 Chelsea h

17 Newcastle United a