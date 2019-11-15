Liverpool join Sancho chase, Manchester United on alert after Werner update: Premier League rumours

Have your say

All of the latest Premier League news

The Daily Mail report that Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the pursuit of England winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is said to be unsettled in Germany, and very likely to leave for the Premier League next summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool will battle again for Timo Werner according to the Daily Mirror, after RB Leipzig said they will not stand in the way of the Germany forward if he wants to leave.

The rest of today's headlines:

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is hoping to tempt Olivier Giroud away from his former club in January. Conte is currently in charge of Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

David Silva could join Andrés Iniesta at Japanese club Vissel Kobe at the end of this season. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich are ready to go back in for Leroy Sane after the winger’s knee injury ended their pursuit in the summer. (Various)

Mario Mandzukic will seek permission to begin training with Manchester United next month ahead of a January move. He has been frozen out under current Juve boss Maurizio Sarri. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s uncertain contract situation this summer and will bid for the Arsenal striker. (The Sun)

Genk striker Mbwana Samatta is said to be a target for Newcastle United, yet in recent comments has said he is ‘unaware’ of Premier League interest. (Mwana Spoti)

Barcelona and Juventus are said to be interested in Chelsea winger Willian. (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield United have beem linked with a move for €25m-rated Real Betis striker Loren Moron. (Grada 3 via Sport Witness)