Lincoln McFayden secures AFC Fylde deal after successful trial spell

​AFC Fylde have swooped for 22-year-old left-back Lincoln McFayden on a one-year deal.

​The 22-year-old joins the Coasters following a successful trial period where the full back impressed against Lancaster City and Blackpool.

McFayden, who is from Chorley, has joined from Championship side Swansea City, becoming Chris Beech's fifth summer signing.

Speaking on the move, McFayden said: "I'm delighted for this opportunity, it's local for me and I've been around the Club already and had a look around. I've seen the stadium, the place, the fans and the support, so I can't wait to be here, it's a great opportunity for me.”

Lincoln McFayden, left with Chris Beech

"When I spoke to the gaffer and saw the vision of the team, it's a great set of lads as well and I can't wait to play with them. We can do very good things here and it's a great opportunity for me to play games and do well and get the best out of myself.

"The fans can expect an attacking and defensive full-back, I'm very quick, I love to get forward and help the team with goals and assists, but to keep goals out the net as well, so I'll give my all to go out and get three points."

The new signing is returning back to familiar roots having come through the ranks at Preston North End before joining Swansea.McFayden was part of a Preston academy side which has gone on to have great success in recent years, but is now looking to nail down a first-team position here at Mill Farm.

He added: "I've been at Preston and was there until about four years ago, but I moved away so I'm back here now. It's easy to get to as I'm local and it's a great place for my family to come and watch, so I can't wait to get started here.

"I enjoyed my time at Swansea, I really enjoyed my time there while it lasted and I took a lot from it, but now I'm back here and ready to go."

Head coach Chris Beech said: "Lincoln has some brilliant technical and dynamic capabilities that are going to add to our fast, attacking style very nicely. He lives locally and is very determined to get his career back on track with us and that's where we can help."