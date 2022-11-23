In a game that saw Cole Stockton score his first goal of the campaign for the Shrimps, spot-kick misses from Donald Love and Liam Shaw proved costly.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made seven changes to the team beaten on their first trip to Lincoln last weekend but it was the hosts who had the better of the early exchanges.

Lasse Sorensen looked sharp in midfield and produced two crossfield balls for Regan Poole that ended with the visitors having to clear dangerous crosses.

Cole Stockton scored his first goal of the season for the Shrimps Picture: Jack Taylor

Sorensen saw an effort from distance fly wide of the right-hand post before Morecambe had the best chance of the half.

Love’s cross from the right-hand side was only cleared as far as Caleb Watts, whose effort was superbly blocked by Poole.

The home side started the second half on the front foot and took the lead on 54 minutes as the Shrimps, once again, conceded from a set piece.

Charles Vernam swung in a dangerous cross that was diverted past Adam Smith by Tom Hopper.

The Imps then wasted a number of good chances with Vernam firing wide and Ryan Delaney making two excellent blocks.

Those spurned opportunities proved costly as the Shrimps hit back with a fine goal from Stockton.

Dylan Connolly’s cross was only half-cleared by TJ Eyoma to the edge of the area, where the striker fired past Jordan Wright.

Morecambe then had the best chance to win the game in normal time when the unmarked Shaw somehow missed the target after being found from a corner.

The penalties started well for the Shrimps with Jensen Weir, Stockton and Ryan Cooney all finding the target.

Jack Diamond, Ted Bishop, Max Sanders and Poole did likewise for Lincoln before Love and Shaw’s misses saw the Shrimps knocked out.

Lincoln City: Wright, O'Connor, Eyoma, Roughan, Poole, Vernam, Virtue, Diamond, Oakley-Boothe, Sorensen (Sanders 85), Hopper (Bishop 62). Subs not used: Rushworth, Robson, House, Ahui.

Morecambe: Smith, Love, Rawson, Delaney, Melbourne (Cooney 70), Weir, Shaw, Connolly (Phillips 82), Watts (Taylor 57), Gnahoua (Mayor 57). Stockton. Subs not used: Ripley, Fane. O’Connor.

Referee: Carl Boyeson.

