Lightning won’t strike three times for Chorley as they prepare to face Gloucester City

The Magpies go into the game off the back of a remarkable 9-0 demolition of Liversedge in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The last time Chorley enjoyed such a scoreline was almost a year to the day last season – when Gloucester were the visitors to Victory Park in the National League North.

However, Preece is not expecting anything similar to last year or indeed Tuesday night when the referee blows his final whistle at 5pm on Saturday.

Ollie Shenton heads home in the 9-0 rout of Liversedge on Tuesday (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Indeed, the Tigers are currently two points better off than the Magpies having won four of their opening eight games, although they have lost their other games.

"I watched them at Darlington earlier in the season,” said Preece. “To be fair, even though they lost, they played really well that game. Until the sending off, they were the better team.

"When we played at their place in April this year, we drew 1-1 and they were probably the best footballing team that we played.

"We know that they are a really good footballing side and have got some very dangerous players. I am expecting this to be one of our toughest games of the season so far.”

Preece was obviously overjoyed by his team’s display on Tuesday, although had sympathy towards the opposition. He felt the two early goals were major contributors behind the final result, something he is keen his team do more of in the future.

"Those two early goals were important and if anything that is what we have been missing this season,” he said. "It’s about getting goals when we have been on top in games or getting that second goals because we have been pegged back a couple of times.”

With it being the international break, Chorley have reduced their ticket pricing for the game. All fans aged 21-plus will pay just £10; 12 to 20-years-old pay only £5; accompanied under-12s are free with a paying adult. Visit https://chorleyfc.ktckts.com/brand/match-tickets to purchase tickets or at the ground.