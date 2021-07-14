Liam Brockbank signs for Lancaster City after long chase for the defender

The 20-year-old has been a top target of manager Mark Fell for a number of months and he has finally got his man.

Brockbank enjoyed nine years at Carlisle United before making the step into non-league football with AFC Workington.

The Cumbria-based defender is also a current England Futsal International and has been training with the Dolly Blues since the start of pre-season, making a scoring debut against Slyne with Hest last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Brockbank in action for Lancaster this season

A much sought after young talent has been on the radar of many clubs in the past few months and City boss Mark Fell says this is a great capture for the club,

“It’s probably the worst kept secret in the league that we have been trying to get this over the line for a few weeks, but I’m made up that Liam has joined us.

"He’s an exceptional young footballer, already has experience of non-league and has a great attitude.

"I watched him twice last season play for Workington and he was the best player on the pitch by a mile, since then he’s been at the top of our wanted list, he’ll give us good left side balance which we’ve been crying out for and undoubtedly be a great asset to the club.”

City fans will get their first view of the new man at the Giant Axe when the club face Burnley Under-23s in the Semi-Final of the Lockstep Trophy on Wednesday 21st July, 7-45pm kick-off.