Leeds United midfielder joins Morecambe on a season's loan

Alfie McCalmont has joined Morecambe on loan from Leeds United

The 21-year-old joins on a season-long loan, having done likewise for Oldham Athletic in League Two last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He's won two caps for Northern Ireland and spending the campaign with the Shrimps will provide him more experience.

McCalmont came through the academy at Leeds and has made two League Cup appearances for them.