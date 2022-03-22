Lee Ashcroft says Longridge Town's mid-table finish was in line with expectations

Town were beaten 4-1 at Vauxhall Motors last Saturday, Connor Martin on target with the consolation.

They have only one more league game to play, that against Congleton Town a week on Saturday. This week’s gap in the fixture list is to be filled by a friendly with Darwen.

Although frustrated by injuries this season, Ashcroft thinks their current 11th position was about par of the course.

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft

Ashcroft said: “I didn’t want the season to drift out but it does look like that is happening.

"The lads still have something to play for in that they need to show they want to be here next season.

"Some of them are playing to still be here and I’ll be looking closely to things over the next couple of weeks.

"We’ve got a friendly against Darwen this weekend and then we finish against Congleton.

"This will be the first time we’ve been in this league that the season has played to a finish.

"We are going to finish mid-table and I think that is alright to be fair.

"This season we’ve had a lot of injuries which haven’t helped but we’ve managed to keep going.

"In this division there is a lot of money being spent, you only need to look at Macclesfield at the top. There are others too spending money.

"That is hard to compete against, so I don’t think the season has been too bad.”

At the end of the season, Ashcroft will take time to reflect on the campaign and start planning for the 2022/23 season.

Ashcroft said: “I would love to bring three or four players in but we don’t really have the funds to do that.

"There’s always one or two out there who we could get, I know the areas where we need to strengthen.

"Over the summer we will regroup, look at what we have got and go from there.

"I want to see how some of the lads do in these last couple of games, I want them to show me that they want to stay on for next season.