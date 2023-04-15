​Andy Preece’s side looked to have shot themselves in the foot late on in a game they dominated for long stretches, conceding an 88th minute penalty after leading for much of the second half.

Ollie Hulbert slammed home the spot kick, giving the hosts what looked like a vital point in their fight to beat the drop.

That was until flying Chorley winger Jon Ustabaşı was sent clean through by Joe Nolan in the 94th minute, rounded Ted Cann in the Leamington goal and tapped home his 15th of the season, amid wild scenes from the away bench and the smattering of away fans in attendance.

Jon Ustabasi, far right, scored a dramatic late winner for Chorley (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

“I challenged the players to stand up and be counted after Monday’s loss to Scarborough and to give them credit they responded superbly,” an ecstatic Preece said in the aftermath of what was a crazy final seven minutes.

Earlier, Jack Sampson helped himself to a birthday goal to give the Magpies a deserved lead just after the break. The forward’s 10th of the campaign looked to all the world as if it would be the only drama of a keenly fought contest.

However, the teams, fighting at opposite ends of the table, had other ideas, with main man Ustabaşı eventually setting up a crucial final home game of 2022/23 next weekend against Peterborough Sports.

Leamington Cann; Meredith, Hall, Clarke, Streete, Lane, Hulbert, Walker, Mooney (Usher-Shipway, 74′), Edwards (c) (English, 74′), Turner (Perry, 58′). Subs not used: Moore, Mace.