​Leamington 1 Chorley 0: The Brakes are put on Magpies' positive start to season

By Pete Tscherewik
Published 31st Aug 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
​Chorley suffered a last-gasp defeat – their first of the National League North season – at Leamington in a tightly-contested match.

The opening half-hour was largely uneventful, with Tim Berridge firing wide for the Brakes and Billy Whitehouse volleying just over from distance.

Adam Blakeman’s free-kicks caused problems, one forcing a scramble from keeper Rogan Ravenhill and another finding Jack Sampson, whose header was deflected wide.

Early in the second half, Blakeman’s deep cross nearly caught Ravenhill out, and Whitehouse again went close with a powerful strike.

Adam Blakeman's set-pieces caused the hosts problems (photo: David Airey/dia_images)
Adam Blakeman's set-pieces caused the hosts problems (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Leamington’s first major chance came in the 71st minute when Dan Meredith’s cross found Ewan Williams, whose shot struck the post.

Chorley responded with their best opportunity minutes later; Tom Walker’s cross was met by Sampson, but Ravenhill produced a superb save.

The hosts pressed again in the 83rd minute, Owen Farmer curling just wide, and Demico Burton was denied by a brilliant Urwin save after an initial shot cannoned off the post.

Leamington finally broke through in the 89th minute when Max Ram smashed home from close range, following in from a free-kick where a goalmouth scramble ensued.

Chorley pushed for an equaliser in stoppage time, with Mike Calveley’s effort saved and a series of corners and long throws failing to produce a goal.

Andy Preece’s side now shifts focus to Tuesday’s clash with Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Bird (Thompson 90), Blakeman, Calveley, Nolan (Summerfield 83), Clarke (Hewitt 62), Whitehouse (Walker 66), Carr, Sampson (Ibbitson 76). Subs (not used): Smith, Moore.

