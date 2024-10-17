Leaky defence a concern for Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan has urged his men to improve defensively when they welcome FC United of Manchester to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend.

​Brig suffered an agonising 3-2 loss last weekend at Basford United before suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat at home to Stockton Town in midweek.

It is the second time Milligan’s men have conceded five goals in a game this season and overall they have the worst defensive record in the NPL Premier Division.

Thankfully, Brig have not found goals hard to come by so far this year which means they are sat in midtable spot.

Michael Potts in action against Stockton (photo: Ruth Hornby)

But Milligan admits they need to improve at the back if they are to challenge for a midtable spot.

"When we concede, we do concede a few goals,” he said. “We have had a few clean sheets this season which is not normally like us with the way we play.

"But it’s not good – we do need to do something about that whether we change shape or change personnel.

"Teams this season are not breaking us down with good play, we are handing goals to them."

FC United parted company with former Brig boss Neil Reynolds earlier this season, replacing him with Mark Beesley. They currently sit in the bottom four in the table.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: National League – Dagenham & Redbridge v AFC Fylde; National League North – Scarborough Ath v Southport; NPL Premier Division – Lancaster City v Ashton United, West Division – Clitheroe v Kidsgrove; FA Vase – Ramsbottom United v Euxton Villa; NWC Premier Division – Charnock Richard v Lower Breck, Longridge Town v FC Isle of Man, South Liverpool v Burscough; First Division North – Garstang v Steeton.