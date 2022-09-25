Late strike sees Morecambe suffer third home defeat at hands of Cambridge

An 87th-minute goal from Harvey Knibbs denied the Shrimps a point as they failed to build on last week's success at Forest Green.

Derek Adams stuck with the same side that won a dramatic three points last and they certainly started well as they took the lead in the 12th minute with a well-worked goal.

Kieran Phillips, who again partnered Cole Stockton up front, took the ball in midfield and played in Jensen Weir down the right-hand side, with the former Cambridge loanee producing a fine finish to beat Dimitar Mitov low to his left.

Jacob Bedeau goes close for Morecambe (photo:: Michael Williamson)

The visitors came back strongly with Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley forced into neat saves from Sam Smith and Paul Digby before the U's levelled in the 32nd minute.

Dunk produced another fine delivery from the left wing and Jack Lankester ran onto the ball to divert it past Ripley.

The second half produced few chances but Cambridge should have taken the lead in the 56th minute when they missed a golden chance.

A long ball forward saw Sam Smith sneak in between two defenders and goalkeeper Ripley, only to miss the target and fire his final effort into the side netting.

Morecambe looked threatening towards the end of the game and Liam Gibson tested Mitov with a near-post shot after a great run into the box.

But from the resulting clearance, Shilow Tracey picked up possession down the right-hand side and held the ball up well, before laying a square pass for Knibbs to drill a low shot past the helpless Ripley.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Taylor (Fane 73), Stockton (Gnahoua 73), Weir, Bedeau (Connolly 73), Shaw (O’Connor 85), Phillips (Obika, 82’).

Subs not used: Smith, Cooney

Bookings: Weir 37’.

Cambridge United: Mitov, Williams, Digby, Jones, Brophy (Tracey 66), Ironside (Okenabirhie 86), Smith, Dunk, Lankester (Knibbs 74) Ibsen Rossi, May.

Subs not used: Mannion, Taylor, O’Neil, Okedina

Referee: R Madden.