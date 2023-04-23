Last-gasp penalty keeps ​Chorley's dream alive

​It took a last-minute penalty, emphatically converted by ice-cool Jack Sampson, to see the Magpies to the crucial three points in a keenly-contested match high on effort but low on moments of real quality.

The visitors were stubborn opponents, combative but ill-disciplined to the extent that, out of a staggering total of 35 infringements in the match, they were responsible for 22.

In the process, Sports racked up seven yellow cards, some for cynical fouls and others for dissent as they repeatedly confronted the match officials over their decisions.

Willem Tomlinson is brought down for the penalty (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The visitors carved out the clearer openings in the first half. Mark Jones was particularly unlucky to see a clever back-heel pass just outside the post, with Matt Urwin stranded, but Josh McCammon should have done better than shoot wide when sent clear on goal.

The Magpies, meanwhile, simply could not get a decent shot on target, despite some promising approach play.

The introduction of Willem Tomlinson at half-time gave Chorley greater control in midfield and gradually they gained the ascendancy – though still without seriously testing Peter Crook in the Peterborough goal.

Mike Calveley came closest with a firm header which just cleared the bar.

Sports remained dangerous on the break but they in turn failed to trouble Urwin. The longer the game went on, the more it seemed that only a set-piece would settle the issue.

With time running out, Tomlinson was felled in the box in a melee following a corner and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

After the visitors’ protests had been quelled, Sampson’s powerfully-struck penalty gave Crook no chance, prompting wholesale celebrations in the crowd of 1,194.

Manager Andy Preece hailed a massive win. He said: “The boys showed desire, commitment and lack of fear, as they have all season. Right to the end I knew a chance would come.

"As for Jack Sampson, every credit to him. He had the whole season in his hands when he took that penalty. So now we go to Gloucester next Saturday with a real chance of making the play-offs.”