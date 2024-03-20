Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dolly Blues welcome promotion-chasing Marine to Giant Axe on Saturday and are looking to halt a run of three successive defeats in the Northern Premier League.

The latest setback, a 2-0 loss at Morpeth Town last weekend, has left Chris Willcock's side ninth in the Premier Division.

Lancaster’s ​Niall Cowperthwaite is a big supporter of Non-League Day Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Lancaster are only five points outside the play-off zone with six games left but have played more than all the teams above them except third-placed Hyde United.

Merseyside visitors Marine are very much in the play-off zone. They occupy fourth spot, though their latest four fixtures have brought two losses as well as two wins.

The Dolly Blues aim to avenge their 2-1 October defeat at Marine's Crosby home and to attract a bumper Non-League Day crowd.

With an international break for the English game's top two tiers this weekend and a much-reduced fixtures list in the third, it's a chance to celebrate semi-professional and grassroots football.

All tickets for adults will be priced £10 with various discounts available. Those with a season ticket for a Premier League or EFL club can gain admission for £5 and Lancaster season ticket holders will receive a free hot drink.

A penalty competition will be staged at half-time between the new Lancaster Veterans side and the Dollies in the Community walking football team.

There will be a bucket collections for Abigail's Footsteps, a charity supporting those who have lost babies.

It's a cause close to the heart of Lancaster's Niall Cowperthwaite after he and partner Emma lost baby Marley James so tragically last December.

Niall is a staunch supporter of Non-League Day and said: “It's a great opportunity for the community, family and friends to get together and watch their local team on what is usually a fantastic day for the club.”

Lancaster’s Boost The Budget crowdfunding campaign ended last week and a club statement reads: “A huge thank you to everybody who donated. We greatly appreciate your support.