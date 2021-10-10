Lancaster lad Scott McTominay to the rescue for Scotland

On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.

Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later.

Lyndon Dykes had a penalty saved by keeper Ofir Marciano just before the interval but the striker made up for a poor effort early in the second half with a VAR-awarded goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay scores the winner (Getty Images)

Deep into six added minutes of a breathless encounter, McTominay bundled in a McGinn corner and bedlam ensued.

Steve Clarke’s side remain in second place in Group F on 14 points behind runaway leaders Denmark ahead of a trip to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday where three points will be expected in the quest for a play-off spot.

Clarke admitted he prayed that referee Szymon Marciniak would use VAR to give Dykes his goal.

He said: “Initially, from the technical area, I am looking at it and thinking it was a foul because the referee chalked it off.