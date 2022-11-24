Lancaster City's superb win at Hyde marred by injury to key defender

The injury marred a superb performance from the Dolly Blues who took down high-flying Hyde United 2-1 away from home in the NPL Premier Division.

It was City’s third successive victory in the league, which lifts them to 16th in the table, and came courtesy of goals from Dale Whitham and Nico Evangelinos.

The fine result followed Saturday’s fine performance away at National League North outfit Chester in the FA Trophy.

Sam Bailey, left, celebrates scoring against Chester (photo: Phil Dawson)

A superb goal from Sam Bailey looked like it was going to be enough to take City through to the third round until the higher-league team struck twice late on to break the visitors hearts.

Happily Gallagher-Allison has suffered no fracture but will certainly be unavailable for the foreseeable future as City prepare to face Ashton United this weekend at Giant Axe.

His defensive partner Jamie Mellen said: “He’s been a joy to play alongside since the start of the season. I think we have formed quite a good partnership.

"I think the coaching staff said it and it was echoed by the players, we wanted to get over the line (against Hyde) for Calen and give him something to cheer about. Thankfully we did that.”

While disappointed to go out of the FA Trophy, Mellen felt he and his team-mates drew confidence from their display which ultimately led to a fine win at Hyde, who dropped to third in the table.

"It was disappointing at Chester but the lads could take a lot of confidence from the way that we played. I think Chester said we were the better team for the 90 minutes and also coming off the back of two league wins, it was nice to go to Hyde, carry on the form and hopefully we can take that into Ashton Saturday.”

City boss Mark Fell has allowed midfielder Brad Hubbold to leave the club this week while Enock Likoy and Henry Ogunby have joined Avro and Ramsbottom United on loan.