The Wire were a mere goal away from beginning this season in the National League North, losing agonisingly in last season’s play-off final to Scarborough Athletic.

The defeat was a blow to the Dolly Blues who had picked up win in their past two games.

They started promisingly, finding particular success down the right through the tricky wing play of Luke Duffy who managed a couple of early and dangerous low crosses which were only narrowly cleared.

Nico Evangelinos could not find a way through the Warrington Town defence (photo: Phil Dawson)

It was an open start and City looked dangerous on the counter. They broke down the left and Dale Whitham surged into the box and slid a shot towards the bottom corner which the keeper met with an outstretched palm. Whitham dived to flick a second shot goalwards and this too was blocked before the goal line.

Lancaster then came close from a corner, the ball broke out to Brad Hubbold who squared to Nico Evangelinos but his finish was too acute to hit the target.

The Dollies were certainly on top in the first 20 minutes of the game, but their momentum was halted when Sam Bailey was forced off the pitch through injury and after the stoppage, Warrington immediately took control of the game and the lead.

A minute after Eddie Clarke’s low shot inside the box was well saved by Sam Waller, Warrington repossessed the ball and this time found Connor Woods in a more central area who made no mistake, rippling the back of the net with a drive past Waller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Bailey came off injured against Warrington (photo; Phil Dawson)

City regained a measure of control after the goal but the game was interrupted by injury again not long before half-time when Hubbold pulled up after tracking back and had to be replaced by Christian Sloan. Both teams started slowly after the break though Waller had a couple of routine stops to make which he managed comfortably.

At the other end, Patrick Allington latched onto a pass in the box and was taken down by a 50-50 challenge from Town keeper Tony Thompson which, when waved away, sparked protest as both teams were in disagreement as to who got the touch.

However, with 25 minutes to play Warrington were reduced to 10 men when Mitch Duggan fouled Brad Carroll in the corner and was alleged to have caught the prone midfielder's head intentionally when walking past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carroll almost capitalised on the numerical advantage immediately but his hooked effort went wide of the opposite post.

Warrington introduced the target man Amis to change their system in response to the sending-off, and they subsequently produced the best chance of the half when Waller was required to come off his line and narrow the striker’s shot as he bore past a couple of defenders.

Time ticked down and Lancaster could not create a spell of real pressure and it was Warrington again who looked more likely to score as Amis tested Waller again with a brilliant header that looked to be dipping under the bar but was saved equally brilliantly at full extension.