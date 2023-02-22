​Lancaster City's Giant Axe naming rights plan divides fans

The club revealed plans this week to re-name the stadium in honour of one lucky fan for next season.

In a bid to raise much-needed funds, the Dolly Blues faithful can pay £10 to enter into a draw and the winner will be drawn at half-time during Lancaster’s final game of the season against Guiseley on Saturday, April 22.

On social media, many fans have applauded the club’s initiative in trying to raise funds although some have voiced disapproval at the prospect of the 100-year-old ground being known as anything other than Giant Axe.

Lancaster City take on FC United of Manchester at Giant Axe earlier this month

One supporter labelled the initiative as ‘shocking’ while another inquired, ‘Keep it as Giant Axe. Why change?

However, one supporter assured his fellow fans that the ‘club were not trying to get rid of the name but were looking at ways of raising much needed funds’.

The Dolly Blues board have clarified to state that the winning sponsor’s name will appear as “Giant Axe, sponsored by [NAME]” or “The [NAME] stadium at Giant Axe” or “The [NAME] Giant Axe Stadium” or something similar.

Director Andy Baker said: “Wembley, Nou Camp. The Emirates. Giant Axe. They’re some of the best known football grounds around.

"Now, we’re giving Lancaster City fans a unique opportunity to see their name up there alongside the most famous stadiums in the world. We’re offering the chance for one lucky winner to name our stadium for next season.”

To be in with a chance of sponsoring Giant Axe then access: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lancaster-city-name-our-stadium-tickets-532249060267

