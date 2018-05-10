Lancaster City win two awards for behaviour on and off pitch

Phil Brown revealed his deep sense of pride after Lancaster City were awarded the Northern Premier League’s fair play award for the second season running.

The Dolly Blues have built a reputation for conducting themselves in the right manner on the pitch over a number of years.

And this season has been no exception as City’s overall average mark of around 0.9 – scored by the officials over the course of the campaign – was enough to see them win the award out of the three divisions.

Brown and his management staff were also praised for displaying the best behaviour in the technical area across the league.

“The fair play award is something which I am very proud of,” said Brown.

“I always try to make sure that we are disciplined and respect is shown to our opponents and the officials.

“I think that is there for all to see with our score which is something like 0.89. It’s a big achievement in terms of fair play and respect.

“It’s something which was drummed in to me as a player and was also something that Tony Hesketh (Previous Lancaster manager) was big on.

“I am just trying to keep that going. It’s the second year on the trot that we have won it.

“We also had the best mark in terms of our behaviour in the technical area.

“The officials can give you three points for outstanding, two points for good and one point for satisfactory.

“You can also get minus points.

“I think over the year our score was 2.89 which is a tremendous achievement and I’m really proud of that.

“It shows that while I might look like I am losing my mind during games, it is not at the officials.

“We run a tight ship here at the club and one of my key things is focus and concentration.

“If one of my players is busy having a pop at another player or one of the officials, then they are not focusing on the job in hand.

“The players do get fined for things like violent conduct or dissent.

“The odd foul is not something you do much about – that’s life.

“We are not goody two shoes, but it’s about the attitude we show towards the opposition and the officials.”

Meanwhile, Brown revealed that he will be letting the dust settle on the season just gone before planning for the future.

The City boss has held an informal discussion with the chairman Stuart Houghton about plans for next season, although the pair are expected to sit down and talk in more detail in the next few weeks.

Brown is also due to hold discussions with his current playing squad about their respective futures.

It is expected that there will be incomings and outgoings as the club target an improvement on their final league placing of 18th in the NPL Premier Division.

The club held it’s annual end of season awards night on Saturday.

Paul Dugdale’s fine displays this season saw him win the supporters and directors’ player of the year, while Hannu Tam was nominated by the chairman as his best player. The players’ player of the year went to Glenn Steel.