Lancaster City boss hits back at doubters

Phil Brown believes his Lancaster City team’s victory over Halesowen Town on Saturday was the perfect response to one or two doubters.

The Dolly Blues boss has been slightly stung in recent weeks at criticism levelled at his men in certain quarters.

Despite enjoying much success since arriving at Giant Axe at the back end of 2015 – including promotion to the NPL Premier Division as champions – Brown had noticed a few murmurs of discontent over the past couple of weeks.

After beating Mickleover Sports 1-0 two days before Christmas Day, City have endured a bit of a sticky spell, losing lose four and winning only one of their next seven games.

Fortunately, a much-improved performance at the weekend saw them defeat Halesowen 2-0 and a welcome return to winning ways.

“I think we have had a little bit of undue flak,” said Brown.

“I’ve been in charge for nearly two-and-a-half years and I would say this is the first time that we have had an indifferent spell in that time.

“This season, we have done pretty well. We were the last team in the division to get beaten at home and lose our unbeaten home record.

“We have had a bit of an indifferent spell in recent weeks, but that was always going to happen.

“Every team will go through a spell like that at some time or other.

“We have come into a slightly sticky spell in recent weeks but it’s how you react and how you come out of it.

“We came back on Saturday with a good result against Halesowen and we’re still 11th in the table – still in a decent position.”

Brown felt the difference in his side’s performance on Saturday compared to other displays was that they played with more of an edge to their game.

He will be looking for a repeat performance when he takes his team to Matlock Town this weekend.

“They beat Farsley, who are fifth, 2-1 a week last Tuesday,” said Brown “So you can see how teams can raise their game and you can come unstuck if you’re not on your game.”

In the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe are away to promotion-chasing Hyde United, while Kendal Town host Ossett Albion.

In the North West Counties Premier Division, Burscough are at home to Hanley Town and Charnock Richard visit West Didsbury and Chorlton.