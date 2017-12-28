City boss Brown praises never-say-die attitude of players

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown praised his team’s never-say-die attitude after late goals gave them four points instead of just one over Christmas.

On Saturday it appeared City were heading for a 0-0 draw at Mickleover Sports until Steven Williams struck with just three minutes to go to hand them all three points.

Then on Boxing Day, the Dolly Blues fought back twice to earn a 2-2 draw at in-form Workington with late goals from Billy Akrigg and Charlie Bailey.

“One thing we are is that we are a very positive team and a very honest team,” said Brown.

“I think that showed on Saturday and on Boxing Day and also is what we were all about last season.

“There’s no difference from this year to last year – we keep going and always have the will to try to get something out of the game.”

Although pleased with his side’s points haul, Brown was a touch disppointed with the performance on Boxing Day.

“We scored two cracking goals, but if I am being honest they were the only two bits of quality that we showed throughout the 90 minutes,” he said.

“But overall I am happy with the point especially where we were at with 90 minutes on the clock.

“I was frustrated because we didn’t play as well as we can do, but overall I have to be happy with taking four points out of six.”

City’s busy festive programme continues on Saturday when they host Hednesford Town at Giant Axe, before travelling to Stalybridge Celtic on New Year’s Day.

“Hednesford won on Tuesday to go above us in the table, but we have a number of games in hand on the teams immediately above us,” said Brown.

“It’s a game I am looking to win and one I think we need to win.

“Then we have Stalybridge, who surprisingly haven’t had a good season. They are down near the bottom, but it’s away from home and there’s no easy games in this division.”