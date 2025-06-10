Lancaster City welcome AFC Fylde in August

​​Lancaster City FC are to welcome AFC Fylde to the Giant Axe for a second successive summer as part of their busy pre-season programme.

It's the ninth friendly confirmed for Jim Marshall's Dolly Blues and the only one not scheduled for July.

The Coasters will visit Lancaster on Saturday August 2, with a 3pm kick-off.

Nick Haughton scored for Fylde in their 2-1 win at Lancaster City in July 2024 Photo: AFC FYLDE

Fylde will be playing just one level above Lancaster next season following relegation to National League North.

They were a National League club when they visited last summer and won 2-1. However, a miserable campaign ended with Fylde second-bottom of non-league's top tier.

They are currently without a team boss, having got through three head coaches since the start of last season. Fylde have confirmed that the match at Lancaster will be their last before the league campaign begins the following weekend.

Three of Lancaster' pre-season games are at the Giant Axe, the others being against League Two Barrow on Saturday July 12 (3pm) and against Morecambe, newly relegated from the EFL, on Tuesday 29 (7.30pm).

The club held its second volunteer day last Sunday, when the community was invited to perform odd jobs around the stadium. A third such event has been planned for Saturday, June 21 (9.30) and anyone able to spare time during the week is invited to the ground between 10am and 2pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Kyle Young is settling into his new role as Lancaster City Women's manager and has presided over open training.

As the team prepares for a third season in the Lancashire Women's County League Championship, Kyle told the club's media team about his ambitions for 2025/26. “We are looking to build a team capable of challenging in the league and cups and of putting this club on the map.” he said. “We're looking to strengthen the squad and bring in more youth. We want to make the ladies' section bigger.”