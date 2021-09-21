Lancaster City to lose strike ace Sam Fishburn

The 17-year-old centre forward had been a revelation since arriving at Giant Axe last month, on loan from League Two outfit Carlisle United.

He has notched eight goals and has generally impressed with his ability to lead the line.

However, his fine performances have alerted clubs from higher up the pyramid and it appears likely that Fishburn will be recalled by his parent club after this weekend's game against Ashton in the NPL Premier Division.

Sam Fishburn (photo:Tony North)

"We understand he will play Saturday and then he will go back to Carlisle," said Fell.

"I think they have plans for him to be involved with them next week and I think they have had a lot of inquiries from clubs in higher divisions.

"So I get from Carlisle's perspective that they want to send him to the best level that they can."