Lancaster City to host Rangers to Giant Axe on the opening day of the season
In a busy opening month this is followed by trips to Radcliffe and Worksop Town.
City’s regular August Bank Holiday opponents as we head to the Skuna Stadium to take on Atherton Collieries.
On Non-League Day, the Dolly Blues host Marine on Saturday, March 23.
They round-off the campaign with a visit to Broadhurst Park to face FC United of Manchester on Saturday, April 27.
August 12 Stafford Rangers H, 15 Radcliffe A, 19 Worksop A, 22 Macclesfield H, 26 Guiseley, 28 Atherton Coll A; September 9 Hyde United A, 16 Whitby H, 23 Ilkeston H, 26 Workington A, 30 Basford United A; October: 14 Ashton United H, 21 Marine A, 24 Morpeth Town H, 28 Warrington Rylands H.
November 4 Gainsborough A, 11 FC United H,18 Marske United A, 25 Bradford PA H; December 2 Matlock A, 9 Radcliffe H, 16 Stafford Rangers A, 23 Worksop H, 26 Bamber Bridge A; January 1 Atherton Coll A, 6 Macclesfield A, 13 Hyde United H, 20 Whitby A, 27 Bradford PA A.
February 3 Matlock H, 10 Ilkeston A, 17 Workington H, 24 Ashton United A; March 2 Basford United H, 16 Morpeth Town A, 23 Marine H, 30 Guiseley A; April 1 Bamber Bridge H, 8 Gainsborough H, 13 Warrington Rylands A, 20 Marske United H, 27 FC United A.