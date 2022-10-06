Lancaster City target victory over Morpeth Town in FA Trophy

The Dolly Blues head to Craik Park for the third qualifying tie, still smarting from the 6-3 defeat they suffered on their last visit there just over a week ago.

An injury-hit City squad were beaten 6-3 by the Highwaymen in a NPL Premier Division fixture.

It was possibly the nadir of a difficult start to the campaign for Fell who has witnessed his squad ravaged by more than a dozen injuries.

Lancaster forward Nico Evangelinos in action against Belper Town (photo:Phil Dawson)

They have only picked up two wins – one in the league – and currently reside in the relegation zone.

However, better news is beginning to come out of the treatment room. Last weekend, key defenders Jamie Mellen and Calen Gallagher-Allinson returned for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Belper Town.

While Tuesday night’s clash at Marske United was expected to herald the return of skipper Andy Teague – until the match was postponed due to a floodlight issue at the hosts’ ground.

Fell revealed that a number of other players are close to full fitness and the fact that City have had a clear week may have been a blessing in disguise as they head to the North East once more.

By a quirk of fate, City will face Morpeth on their own patch for the fifth time in six games in the space of a year.

Last season the two sides met at Craik Park in both the FA Cup and the Trophy – Morpeth coming out on top on both occasions with the Trophy clash ending in heartbreak for City via a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.

"You sometimes feel like you’re getting kicked when you’re down,” said Fell.

"An FA Trophy trip to Morpeth again is the icing on the cake. We have been there four times now over the past year and it’s another thing to add to this season.

"But we will go there with a very different side to the one that played there last week – there’s no doubt about that."

On Saturday, Fell cut a frustrated figure as his men conceded a 90th minute goal against Belper.

After taking an early lead through Brad Carroll, City failed to take their chances and ultimately paid the price at the death.