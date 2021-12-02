Lancaster City stood up to the challenge of Liversedge in the FA Trophy

The Yorkshire outfit have blown away pretty much all before them so far this season in the NPL West Division.

And in the FA Trophy they have taken the scalps of Scarborough Athletic and Basford United from the division above.

However, they could not make it a hat-trick of victories over Premier Division clubs as Lancaster returned from Quaker Lane with a well deserved 3-1 victory.

Mark Fell (photo:Tony North)

Two goals from Rhys Turner – the first of which was a sublime lob – and one from Glenn Steel put the Dolly Blues 3-0 up. The hosts did pull a goal back late on but it was merely a consolation.

Fell said he could understand why Liversedge had enjoyed success this season but they came up against a side on Tuesday who matched them physically and ultimately had more quality with the ball.

“They have got some very good players – some who have played at National League North level,” said Fell, whose side head to Warrington Town in the NPL Premier Division.

“We knew they were going to be a very tidy football team and you just look at what they have done to others in their league – they are breezing it.

“I don’t think many thought we would go there and win. We were the outsiders with the bookies.

“I can understand why because they are a big, strong, horrible side who like to use set-plays and play one way.

“But what they got against us was a team who could match them in that department and they didn’t like it.

“We went toe-to-toe with them from a physical perspective and we were able to manage their long balls into the box. Andy Teague and Glenn Steel were fantastic and once we rode out that storm, we just had that extra quality.”

The piece of quality shown by Turner to put City 2-0 up was a case in point.

“They didn’t know what to do with Rhys,” said Fell.

“He’s a clever forward and we do use him as a false nine where he has the opportunity to drift into space and go into areas where he can affect the game.”

Fell also had a word of praise for Charlie Bailey who is proving to be a perfect foil for Turner. “Charlie’s come back into the team,” said Fell. “He had a bit of a mis-hit start to the season and went out on loan to Longridge Town to get some games.

“But since he’s come back in he’s been excellent and Charlie’s older brother Sam – I saw somebody on social media compare him to Danny Alves. He’s been absolutely fantastic. He put two balls in the box which led to two goals against Liversedge and it was his long pass out of defence which set up Rhys for his first goal.”