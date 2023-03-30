​That is the view of boss Mark Fell who has challenged his men to finish the season in a blaze of glory.

Sitting in 11th spot in the table – 10 points behind fifth – with six games left, the Dolly Blues are very much outsiders to finish inside the play-off positions.

But even though their hopes are faint, Fell believes his men still have an opportunity to muscle in on the end-of-season lottery.

Sam Bailey prepares to put Lancaster a goal up from the penalty spot against Hyde (photo: Joshua Brandwood)

They do have a game in hand on several of the teams above them but the City manager knows that anything other than maximum points from away games at Rylands, this weekend, and Liversedge, on Tuesday, will almost certainly end any play-off aspirations.

"The season is still alive – but only just,” said Fell. “It’s a big week for us.

"It shouldn’t feel that way because it looks like we are going to finish top 10 at best but it feels like an important week where we can still do something better than that if we apply ourselves and get six points.

"If you look at Gainsborough Trinity who are fifth in the table, we are 10 points behind them but if we win our game in hand on Tuesday then the gap could come down to seven, then we have got to play them a week on Saturday at home so if we were to beat them, it would knock it down to four.

"The target is six points from these next two. Rylands have struggled since the new manager has come in but I know Michael Clegg well and I think he will get it right, but it’s a very transitional time there so could be a good time to play them.

"I think if we can get the first goal there then that will be important then Liversedge will all depend on how they get on at the weekend. They are still in the fight picking up results.

"It could just be the volume of games because they played last night, Saturday and then against us against Tuesday so it might be the volume of games which gets them.”

City currently top the form table in the division, having won five out of their last six – including Saturday’s 2-1 success over Hyde at Giant Axe.