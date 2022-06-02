Lancaster City offer terms to three strikers

The Dolly Blues’ boss has previously outlined the need for a regular goalscorer up front if they are to challenge for the play-offs – or better – in the 2022/23 season.

Having already brought in midfielder Brad Carroll over the close season, Fell is now hopeful of boosting his attacking options.

He said: “We’ve got deals on the table for three strikers, so perhaps we’re hedging our bets a bit in that regard!

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell has made offers to three strikers (photo:Phil Dawson)

“We had a list of targets who we spoke to – five or six strikers – and we’ve advanced that situation now.

“One is from our league, one is from the league below and one is from the league above but they are all proven number nines.

“The only problem is that centre-forwards don’t come cheap, you have to pay for guaranteed goals, but the club is working hard and the new board are being helpful in terms of those discussions with players to get them over the line.

“We’ve also taken a chance and invited a couple of strikers who have done well in the league below to come in for pre-season.”

While the close season might be an opportunity for players to have a rest ahead of the new campaign, it’s anything but for the manager.

Instead, Fell and the club are trying to reinforce the squad, as well as sorting out new deals for those players he wants to keep.

“It’s fair to say we’re doing a lot of work at the moment,” he acknowledged.

“There’s a little bit of patience involved with a couple as we’re dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s but, until they sign that piece of paper, they can go elsewhere.

“It’s probably pretty rare to be honest but it does happen – though we’re well on the way with the contracted players.

“We’ve got two more to get done in the next seven to 10 days but we’ve got an agreement with Charlie Bailey for an extension to his deal.