Lancaster City midfielder agrees new contract

Bailey, who scored six times for the Dolly Blues last season, has agreed a deal for the 2022/23 campaign.

His new contract also contains an option to extend it for the following year as boss Mark Fell looks to build a squad capable of improving on the 11th place in 2021/22.

Bailey told the club website: “I’m very pleased to have extended. I’ve been down today and seen the work on the pitch and everything that’s going on and we’re definitely headed in the right direction.

Charlie Bailey has agreed a deal with Lancaster City (photo: Phil Dawson)

“We’re bringing in some good players too, so I’m very excited. There’s definitely a very good project in place with the lads that have been brought in and the lads that have been retained so we do have something good.

“We struggled a bit last season with the strength in numbers but I think we did well considering, so this year I think we can give it a really good go.”

Though Bailey contributed some important goals for City last season, he reiterated that personal success is secondary to the team’s development.

“Truth be told, I’ve never really been one for personal statistics,” he said.

“As long as the team are in the play-offs, that’s all that really matters to me.

“Obviously, if I can help by scoring goals or getting more assists than I did this year, then that would be brilliant.”

If Bailey was pleased to have put pen to paper, Fell was just as happy that another piece of the jigsaw is in place for next season.

Goalscoring midfielders are a key part of teams at all levels, though the manager admitted he felt Bailey could improve further.

Fell added: “He’s progressively improved and he’s always been a wonderful technical footballer.

“He’s had to adapt to the rigours of non-league football at times, but you look at last year and the goals he scored at important times and there’s such a high value on that.