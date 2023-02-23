​The Dolly Blues produced a dominant second-half performance on Tuesday night but were unable to finish off one of their chances, finding home goalkeeper Cam Mason in fine form.

But with three home games to come over the next 10 days, Fell is confident his men can pick up a decent points haul to propel them up the NPL Premier Division table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the weekend, they welcome in-form Whitby Town to Giant Axe before entertaining Marske United on Tuesday. Those games are followed by the visit of Morpeth Town on March 4.

Lancaster City's Matthew Tweedley on the attack against Guiseley (photo: Phil Dawson)

"I was so pleased with how we played,” said Fell, who watched his team lose 2-1 in a tight match at Stafford Rangers on Saturday.

"If we had taken one of numerous chances, probably seven, eight, nine or 10 good chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought first half, it was fairly even. They had a spell early and then we came back into it for 15 minutes.

"They probably had the middle period but we finished the half strongly.

“I think when you come away from home, we would have taken a point but when you look at the nature of our performance, you’re left wondering how we have not come away with all the points.

"But what we have got now is three really important home games but that’s a performance to build on. The important thing now is we push on towards Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fell gave a debut to recent signing 6ft 4in defender Rudy Misambo, who joined City from Prestwich Heys, against Stafford Rangers.

And he figured again last on Tuesday night in a defence which kept a first clean sheet since the end of November.

"Our back three certainly looked comfortable,” said Fell. “It was a bit of a throwback to where we were at the start of the season when we weren’t conceding any goals.”

This weekend’s opponents Whitby are certainly the form team in the division at the moment having won their past four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad