The full-back has moved to Giant Axe, having left Workington AFC following their promotion to the NPL Premier Division.

He spent four seasons at Borough Park, making 95 starts and 130 appearances in all as well as scoring two goals.

Clarke is the first summer signing made by City boss Mark Fell as he looks to improve upon their 11th position in 2022/23.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

Fell told the club website: “He’s a young and promising talent who is very versatile and we feel as though he is someone who can bring a lot of character to the side.

“We’ve had our eye on him for a while and it feels good to get a signing through the door.”

The 23-year-old had joined Workington after spells with Kendal Town, Penrith and Bradford (Park Avenue).

While it might be a new club, Clarke will meet some familiar faces in Dolly Blues duo Nic Evangelinos and Brad Carroll.

He said: “I can’t wait to get going, it’s a fresh challenge.

“Obviously I know Nic and Brad so I already have an understanding of the club and I am excited to push on for the coming season.”

Preparations for the new campaign begin in a little under three weeks with the first of seven pre-season matches arranged so far.

That sees the Dolly Blues head to Slyne with Hest on July 4 (7pm): the first of four away games in the build-up to the 2023/24 campaign.

Fell’s players will also head to Holker Old Boys (July 22, 1pm), Widnes (July 29, 3pm) and Clitheroe (August 5, 3pm).

Having previously announced home matches against Altrincham (July 8, 3pm) and Bolton Wanderers’ B team (July 12, 7pm), a third game at Giant Axe has also been finalised.

That will see City host Fleetwood Town’s development squad on Tuesday, August 1 (7pm), while a home game on July 15 is still to be confirmed.

Admission prices for pre-season are £7 for adults, £5 for over-65s, £3 for students and 12 to 17-year-olds, while under-12s can enter free of charge if accompanied by a paying spectator.