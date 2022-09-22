Lancaster City hope for a change in fortune while Bamber Bridge face Belper Town

The Dolly Blues exited the FA Cup at the second qualifying round stage on Wednesday night to Bury AFC – which is a phoenix of the former Football League club by the same name – 5-3 after a replay.

It was a difficult evening for Fell as he watched his men concede five times to the North West Counties outfit, following the 1-1 draw between the two on Saturday at Giant Axe.

City have won just twice in the opening 11 games of games, in all competitions – although in mitigation the loss to the Shakers was only their third defeat.

Lancaster City ace David Norris is carrying an injury (photo: Phil Dawson)

City have been battling the tide of a horrendous injury list which has meant Fell has been unable to pick several key individuals whilst he has been forced to call upon players who are carrying injuries and playing through the pain barrier.

“I can’t put a team out at the moment,” said Fell. “I know people will say excuses are coming out but this is fact.

"We have no centre halves at the minute. We had a full-back and centre midfielder playing at centre half.

"Niall Cowperthwaite, who played at centre half, got injured and had to come off.

"David Norris is injured – he shouldn’t have played, Nico Evangelinos was the same.

"When I look at the bench, who is on there? Brad Carroll was on there purely as a token gesture and I very nearly used him. I had to say to myself don’t be so ridiculous.

"Jake Connolly can only do 10-15 minutes as he has a hernia.”

One positive for Fell as he prepares for the trip to Matlock Town this weekend is the three goals they scored against Bury AFC on Wednesday night with strikers Dom Lawson, Enock Likoy and and Evangelinos on target.

"It’s a positive that I have got strikers who are scoring goals and we did create lots of chances, but it’s no good if you can’t keep them out.”

Elsewhere in the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge are at home Belper Town.

Brig progressed in the FA Cup last weekend, beating Prescot Cables 2-1 and have won four of their last six games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, in the FA Trophy second qualifying round, Clitheroe host Ramsbottom United.