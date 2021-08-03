Lancaster City hit six to lift the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy

The Dolly Blues beat Prestwich Heys 6-1 in the final at Leyland’s County Ground.

It was the first time in 46 years that the club had won the Challenge Trophy.

And their wait to do so had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City with the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy. Photo: Courtesy of Lancashire FA. KIPAX Sports Photography

It was back in March 2020 that Lancaster reached the final. But the curtailment of the 2019/20 campaign and all of last season’s disruption meant the final was delayed until Monday night – a gap of around 500 days since the semi-final.

Paul Dawson struck a superb hat-trick in the victory, with Rhys Turner scoring twice and David Norris finding the net to the delight of the Dollies supporters.

City boss Mark Fell said: “I’m absolutely made up for us, I thought we played fantastically well.

“People might say we should have won it with being two leagues higher but it doesn’t work like that.

Lancaster celebrate scoring in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy Photo courtesy of Lancashire FA. KIPAX Sports Photography

“Our application and our professionalism was brilliant, we were absolutely brilliant. We set the tone after a minute by scoring and we made memories – we will always remember winning a game like that.”

Dawson fired City into a second-minute lead with a superb finish, an advantage which was doubled in the 10th minute when Norris’ shot looped in.

Turner got Lancaster’s third goal in the 40th minute, taking the ball around Heys goalkeeper Russell Saunders before slotting it into the net.

Just after, Prestwich pulled a goal back as Jack Coop’s cross was headed in by Ryan Shenton.

Dawson restored the three-goal cushion in the 55th minute, finding the net after Sam Bailey had delivered a corner in.

Turner got his second goal and City’s fifth goal two minutes later.

His initial header came back off the post but he reacted quickly to put away the rebound.

Dawson completed his hat-trick and the scoring with 12 minutes left, finishing well inside the box.

Lancaster City: Ashton, S Bailey, Fensome, Teague, Brockbank (C Bailey 65), Steel, Cowperthwaite, Kilfin (Wilson 79), Norris, Turner (Sloan 72), Dawson. Subs (not used): Hudson, Willis.