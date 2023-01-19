Lancaster City could not compete with the wages offered to Dale Whitham by Ashton United
Lancaster City boss Mark Fell admitted money was the deciding factor in the departure of influential midfielder Dale Whitham.
The experienced campaigner left the Dolly Blues this week after fellow NPL Premier Division outfit Ashton United made an offer he could not refuse.
It will mean Fell will have to venture into the transfer market this week as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the trip to second-bottom Liversedge this weekend.
"We lost Dale to Ashton – we just couldn’t compete with the wages that they were able to offer,” said Fell.
"Dale’s played every game for us – he’s played in the National League North, he’s a good player.
"We are disappointed to lose him but we will need to try to find the players who can meet our wage structure and budget which at the moment is difficult to do.
"It’s not just the type of player that we want but the quality of player – it’s not easy.
"We might have to go to the loan market which I would rather not do.
"We are lucky really in that Kyle Brownhill has come back and that can release Charlie Bailey into the No.10 role.
"So we do have the players but I am probably working with a squad of about 14 players at the moment so we are going to need some reinforcements.”
Without a game on Saturday, City saw their scheduled fixture against Guiseley on Tuesday postponed.
That is one of a number of games which have been called off in recent weeks which is likely to cause a congested fixture list over the final few months of the season and stretch the squad
"The games will come thick and fast,” said Fell. “We will play a few more midweek games than what we expected to.
"But we just want to get back out there, play some games and try to meet our potential.”
City find themselves in 16th spot in the table but only a couple of wins off the top 10.
And they will be looking to take maximum points against Liversedge who have struggled since winning promotion last season.
"We know loads about Liversedge,” said Fell. “We played them in the Trophy last year, played them at home this season.
"Their home record this season is quite poor. They are actually quite well resourced so it’s surprising they are not doing better.”